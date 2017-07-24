Alphabet, bellwether for tech earnings, out with numbers today

Earnings announcements are on tap this week from the top internet companies, with Google parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) up today after the close, followed by Facebook on Wednesday, and Amazon and Twitter on Thursday.

Eddy Elfenbein, editor of the Crossing Wall Street blog, is watching GOOG's report as a bellwether for technology stocks: "So much of their revenue is based on advertising, and that is so important for the tech industry... We know that, if ad dollars are flowing to Google, there's a very good chance they are flowing to these other, smaller tech companies within the broader tech sector as well."

J.P. Morgan research says it has high expectations for the group given their strong year-to-date stock performance, with Netflix's strong Q2 subscriber gains likely raising the bar even higher.