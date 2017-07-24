U.K., U.S. launch talks on post-Brexit trade deal

U.K. International Trade Secretary Liam Fox will hold talks with U.S. counterpart Robert Lighthizer today, and with Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo later in the week, with the goal of boosting trans-Atlantic trade after Brexit.

Fox says a transitional agreement would help U.K. businesses making investment decisions but that such a deal would need to end before the country’s next election in 2022.

The meetings are a delicate matter for relations between the U.K. and European Union since Britain is not allowed to sign trade deals on its own before it leaves the EU.

Fox says it is too early to know exactly what might be covered in a potential agreement with the U.S., but some companies and trade unions have warned of risks in trying to secure a deal too quickly.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU