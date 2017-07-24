Amazon to re-file documents seeking approval for Whole Foods deal

Looking to head off a lengthy deal review, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) plans to re-file documents this week seeking government approval of its planned purchase of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) allowing for more time to complete an early review of the tie-up.

It's a tactic companies sometimes use in the hopes that antitrust regulators will get comfortable enough with a deal during the extended initial review that they will agree to forego a longer probe.

Antitrust advocates and Democrats in Congress have called for a close review of the purchase, raising questions about what the deal might mean for AMZN's online muscle and for the future of the retail grocery industry, but others believe a Amazon-Whole Foods combination would not have a dominant share of the grocery market.