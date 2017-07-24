Eltek receives an order for up to $3M from a governmental authority

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) received an order from a governmental authority for a project that includes, among other things, manufacturing and procurement in an amount of up to ~$3M.

Payments to Eltek shall be made on a quarterly basis. The project is expected to generate total aggregate revenues of approximately US$ 2.1M (approximately US$ 3 million if the option is exercised).

The Board of Directors has authorized the company to receive bridge financing as may be required to finance part of the project through a bank loan of up to NIS4.5M, to be guaranteed by Nistec Ltd., its controlling shareholder.

Mr. Yitzhak Nissan, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The selection of Eltek by this customer attests to the trust in the Company's technological capabilities. We believe that this order will advance our competitiveness and brings us a step closer to increasing the number of orders from this customer and from additional costumers that value the quality and high reliability of our printed circuit boards".

Press Release