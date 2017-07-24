GM, working with union, reportedly could cancel six models

The United Auto Workers is talking with General Motors (NYSE:GM) about the potential threat to plants and jobs from slumping U.S. car sales, and whether products currently made at underused car plants such as in Hamtramck, Mich., and Lordstown, Ohio, might be replaced with newer, more popular vehicles.

GM reportedly is reviewing whether to cancel at least six passenger cars in the U.S. market after 2020: Buick LaCrosse, Cadillac CT6, Cadillac XTS, Chevrolet Impala, Chevrolet Sonic and Chevrolet Volt.

The Volt is a "hugely important" car for Chevrolet, AutoBlog's Reese Counts says, believing that supplementing it with a crossover might make more sense than replacing it with one.

GM will report Q2 earnings on Tuesday, followed by Ford on Wednesday and Fiat Chrysler on Thursday.