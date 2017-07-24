Wells Fargo faces new scrutiny after releasing data on wealthy clients

After mistakenly releasing sensitive financial data on more than 50K of its wealthiest clients, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) can expect to attract further regulatory scrutiny following last year’s costly scandal involving fake accounts.

The data - which contained copious spreadsheets including customers’ names, Social Security numbers and investment holdings - was inadvertently sent to a lawyer involved in a defamation suit against a bank employee, and contained no protective orders or confidentiality agreements that could prevent the information from entering the public record.

WFC’s latest debacle may not rise to the level of the earlier scandal that has cost at least $500M on fines, remediation, consultants and civil litigation, if further calls into question the bank’s ability to manage its people and information.