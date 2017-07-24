Rayonier says two biggest Tembec investors support revised offer

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) raises its takeover bid for Tembec (OTCPK:TMBCF) to C$4.75/share in cash or stock, representing a 61% premium over the closing price on May 24 when the original deal was announced.

RYAM CEO Paul Boynton says the companies had entered into an irrevocable agreement with Tembec’s two biggest shareholders, Oaktree Capital (NYSE:OAK) and Restructuring Capital Associates, to support the deal; the pair had said the original offer undervalued the company.

The revised offer values Tembec at ~C$475M (US$379M), up from ~C$405M in the earlier deal.