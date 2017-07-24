Hasbro down post Q2 results

Hasbro (HAS) reports revenue rose 11% in Q2 due to growth in Franchise Brands, Hasbro Gaming and Partner Brands.

U.S. and Canada revenue grew 16% to 494.4M.

International revenue increased $426.6M, led by 18% growth in Asia Pacific.

Entertainment and Licensing revenue slipped 1% to $51.5M.

Franchise brand revenue expanded 21% to $545.7M and Partner brand revenue +1% to $230M.

Hasbro gaming revenue increased 6% to $133.9M whereas Emerging brands fell 14% to $62.9M for the quarter.

Operating margin rate grew 60 bps to 10.3%.

“The Hasbro team executed another very strong quarter across the Brand Blueprint. Story-led brands and innovative brand initiatives drove double-digit revenue growth and an increase in operating profit margin,” said Brian Goldner, Hasbro’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Franchise Brand, Hasbro Gaming and Partner Brand revenues grew year-over-year, and revenue increased across all geographic regions. We entered the important second half of the year with strong consumer momentum, a robust and diverse entertainment slate and compelling new brand initiatives.”