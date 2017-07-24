Gilead's BIC/FTC/TAF on par with dolutegravir regimens in late-stage studies

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announces 48-week results from two Phase 3 clinical trials, Study 1489 and Study 1490, assessing the single-tablet, fixed-dose combination of bictegravir 50 mg and emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide 200/25 mg (FTC/TAF) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in treatment-naive adults. The studies showed BIC/FTC/TAF to be statistically non-inferior (no worse than) to regimens containing dolutegravir and a dual-NRTI backbone. The data were presented at the 9th IAS Conference on HIV Science in Paris.

The company's marketing applications in Europe and the U.S. are currently under review.