Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Marsana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) initiated with Outperform rating and $23 (64% upside) price target by Leerink Partners. Initiated with Outperform rating and $25 (79% upside) price target by Wedbush. Initiated with Outperform rating by Cowen. Initiated with Overweight rating and $23 price target by JPMorgan.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) initiated with Overweight rating and $35 (54% upside) price target by JPMorgan. Initiated with Buy rating and $30 price target by Jefferies. Initiated with Market Perform rating and $24 (5% upside) price target by Leerink. Shares up 1% premarket.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) initiated with Buy rating and $20 (43% upside) price target by H.C. Wainwright.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) initiated with Buy rating and $8 (111% upside) price target by H.C. Wainwright.

CRH Medical (NYSEMKT:CRHM) upgraded to Sector Outperform by Scotia.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) downgraded to Underweight with a $125 (20% downside risk) price target by First Analysis.

Source: Bloomberg