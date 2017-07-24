Blue Apron rallies after analyst coverage starts

Analyst coverage launches on Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) in full force today.

RBC Capital Markets assigns an Outperform rating on APRN and sets a price target of $10 on its view that growth will accelerate in FY18.

Oppenheimer launches coverage on the online food kit seller at Outperform and assigns a price target of $11.

Goldman Sachs, Canaccord Genuity and SunTrust all start off Blue Apron at Buy.

Barclays is the cautious voice of the bunch, initiating at Equal Weight and setting a price target of $7.

Sources: Briefing.com and Bloomberg