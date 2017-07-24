New Residential and Ocwen come to terms on MSR transfers; Ocwen up 10%

Under the deal, Ocwen (NYSE:OCN) will transfer to New Residential (NYSE:NRZ) about $110B UPB of MSRs. In exchange, New Residential will pay Ocwen restructuring fee payments of up to roughly $400M. Subject to approvals, the transfers could begin as soon as September and continue into next year.

Alongside, New Residential has agreed for Ocwen to subservice the transferred mortgages for five years.

Also alongside, New Residential will become a part owner of Ocwen, agreeing to pay $13.9M for a 4.9% stake.

Previously: Ocwen and New Residential confirm deal talks in press release (May 1)

Source: Press Release