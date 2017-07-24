FDA OKs use of Bristol-Myers' Yervoy in melanoma patients as young as 12 years old

The FDA approves the use of Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Yervoy (ipilimumab) in pediatric patients at least 12 years old with unresectable/metastatic melanoma, the drug's first pediatric indication.

The company says clinical studies showed the overall safety profile in children and adolescents was consistent with the safety profile in adult patients which allowed the extrapolation of data. Based on a population pharmacokinetic analysis, the pediatric dose of 3 mg/kg administered intravenously over 90 minutes every three weeks for total of four doses is comparable to the adult regimen.