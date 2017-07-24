Genocea reports positive top-line 12-month Phase 2b data for GEN-003 in genital herpes; shares ahead 17% premarket

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) announces positive 12-month top-line data from the Phase 2b clinical trial for GEN-003, its immunotherapy candidate for patients with genital herpes.

In this 131-subject Phase 2b clinical trial, GEN-003 reduced the median genital lesion rate versus placebo by 49% and 37% and the median number of recurrences versus placebo by 63% and 50% over the 12 months’ post dosing at the 60 µg per antigen / 50 µg of adjuvant dose and 60 µg per antigen / 75 µg of adjuvant dose, respectively.

Importantly, these results were achieved at the Phase 3 dose and expected Phase 3 primary endpoint. Other clinical endpoints for this dose improved or were consistent with previously reported positive data. No changes were observed to the previously established safety profile of GEN-003.

Genocea management will host a conference call and webcast at 8 a.m. ET to review these data.

In September 2016, Genocea reported that the trial achieved its primary endpoint, with GEN-003 demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in the rate of viral shedding in the 60 µg per antigen / 50 µg of adjuvant dose group compared to both baseline and placebo.