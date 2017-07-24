Merck's once-daily HIV med Isentress HD on par with twice-daily formulation

Week 96 results from the Phase 3 ONCEMRK study showed Merck's (NYSE:MRK) once-daily HIV med ISENTRESS HD (raltegravir), an integrase inhibitor, administered as two 600 mg tablets, was non-inferior (no worse than) to twice-daily ISENTRESS. The data were presented at the 9th International Conference on HIV Science in Paris.

The data confirmed the results observed at 48 weeks.

Once-daily ISENTRESS HD was approved in the U.S. in May and in Europe in July as ISENTRESS 600 mg.

