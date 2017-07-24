Oil rises as Saudi pledges to limit crude exports, Nigeria OKs output cap

Crude oil prices turn higher, erasing earlier losses, after Saudi Arabia pledges to cut its exports and Nigeria says it will limit its production at 1.8M bbl/day; U.S. crude now +0.7% at $46.08/bbl, Brent +0.8% at $48.48.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih says his country will cap crude oil exports at 6.6M bbl/day in August, nearly 1M bl/day below year-ago levels.

Al-Falih says at today's meeting in St. Petersburg that the key goal is to drive down inventories to a five-year average, and that OPEC and its non-OPEC partners were committed to extending their existing 1.8M bbl/day supply deal beyond next March if necessary.

OPEC press release

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI