Lower egg prices whack results at Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) swings lower in early trading after reporting a wider loss than anticipated for FQ4.

The company reported a drop in its average egg selling price to $0.973 per dozen and a fall to $1.823 per dozen for specialty eggs.

CEO update: "Our results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 reflect the volatile and challenging egg market fundamentals that have prevailed throughout this fiscal year. While our volumes were up due to the extra week of sales, our average customer selling prices for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 were down 15.5 percent from the same period a year ago."

