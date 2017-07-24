Madrid requests antitrust investigation into Uber

Madrid authorities have asked the Spanish antitrust regulator CNMC to investigate Uber’s (Private:UBER) new airport transfer service.

Uber Airport offers a ride tariff that’s up to half the fixed price of standard taxi fares.

Uber operates under VTC licenses also granted to private chauffeur vehicles rather than traditional taxi licenses.

Madrid City Council says that the pricing could violate laws “if it is proven that the service is being operated at prices below operational costs and with the sole intention of gaining consumers through unfair competition.”

