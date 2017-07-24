Randgold ramps up at Tongon, looks to extend mine life

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) says its Tongon gold mine in Côte d'Ivoire is now operating to plan, with production ramping up to its 2017 target of 285K oz.

CEO Mark Bristow says the company has shifted its focus to finding additional reserves and resources at the mine and that it wants to extend the mine's life beyond its current four-year horizon.

Elsewhere in the country, Bristow says GOLD's exploration programs have defined a large target at Boundiali in the Fonondara corridor, which he calls potentially the most exciting gold prospect in West Africa.