Nektar teams up with Lilly to develop autoimmune candidate NKTR-358

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) inks a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) to co-develop NKTR-358, a candidate to potentially treat a range of autoimmune and other chronic inflammatory conditions.

The company refers to NKTR-358 as a resolution therapeutic that may bring the immune system back into balance by activating regulatory T cells via targeting the interleukin (IL-2) receptor complex in the body.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nektar will receive an upfront payment of $150M, up to $250M in milestones and double-digit royalties on net sales. The companies will co-develop NKTR-358 with Nektar responsible for Phase 1. Phase 2 costs will be shared on a 75/25 basis with Lilly leading. Nektar will have the option to participate in Phase 3 on an indication-specific basis and has the option to co-promote in the U.S. under certain conditions. Lilly will be responsible for all global commercialization costs.

Lilly expects to record a $0.09/share charge this year for acquired in-process R&D so its 2017 EPS guidance will be reduced by this amount.