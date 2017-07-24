More on Lennox's Q2

Lennox (NYSE:LII) reports Residential Heating & Cooling segment revenue rose 14% to $654M in Q2.

Commercial Heating & Cooling segment revenue increased 2% to $259M.

Refrigeration segment revenue down 1% to $190M.

Gross margin rate flat at 30.9%.

Residential Heating & Cooling operating margin rate +130 bps to 21.5%.

Commercial Heating and Cooling operating margin rate down 140 bps to 17.3%.

Refrigeration operating margin rate slipped 30 bps to 11.4%.

FY2017 Guidance: Revenue: +4% to +7%; GAAP EPS: $7.73 to $8.13; Adjusted EPS: $7.75 to $8.15; Tax rate: ~31% to 32%; Share count: ~42M to 43M; Capex: ~$100M; Stock repurchase: $250M.