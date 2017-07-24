Schwab downgraded at Nomura

Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is up 50% Y/Y, at least in part thanks to the series of short-term rate hikes by the Fed.

With the rate hike cycle now priced in, analyst Steven Chubak downgrades to Neutral from Buy, and cuts his price target to $43 from $46 (SCHW closed Friday at $42.15).

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) is a worth a look he says. It currently isn't being given enough credit for potential earnings accretion from its Scottrade purchase.

E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) remains his preferred name in the online broker space, particularly in light of last week's announced $1B buyback.

Source: Felice Maranz at Bloomberg