Caterpillar upgraded at BMO, which expects profit improvement

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform with a $125 price target, lifted from $110, by BMO Capital, which foresees three main factors that should produce profit improvement for the company.

BMO cites an unfolding cyclical recovery and the potential benefits for CAT, the company's significant cost-cutting program underway, and CAT’s new management team that is expected to concentrate on expanding profitability.

BMO sees CAT management laying out a five-year plan at its September investor event, showing earnings power that could approach the firm's $16 EPS forecast.

CAT +0.7% premarket.

Source: Bloomberg First Word