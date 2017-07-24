Cytori's Habeo Cell Therapy flunks pivotal scleroderma study; shares plummet 59% premarket

Nano cap Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) is down 59% premarket on average volume after reporting that its pivotal STAR study assessing Habeo Cell Therapy for the treatment of scleroderma failed to achieve its primary endpoint at week 24 nor any of its secondary endpoints at week 24 or week 48.

The company says there were "clinically meaningful" improvements in both the primary and secondary endpoints of both hand function and scleroderma-associated functional disability compared to placebo in a subgroup of patients with diffuse cutaneous scleroderma, a more severe form of the disease.

It will continue its analysis of the data before determining the next steps.

