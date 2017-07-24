Samsung wants 25% of the chip foundry market in five years

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF) wants to triple its contract chip manufacturing market share within five years, according to Reuters.

Samsung Executive VP E.S. Jung told Reuters the firm wants a 25% market share to become a strong second place player to market leader TSMC.

Last year, TSMC had a nearly 51% market share with Samsung at nearly 8%, which put the company in fourth place.

Samsung spun-off the $4.76B foundry business within the semiconductor division this spring as the first step towards aggressive growth.

Samsung has some big clients in the market including Qualcomm and Nvidia but lost Apple to TSMC in 2015.

Recent rumors suggest Samsung might regain some of Apple’s business next year because the company runs ahead of TSMC on producing 7nm chips with extreme ultraviolet lithography tech.

