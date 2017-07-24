Biohaven enrolls first patient in Phase 3 clinical trial of oral Rimegepant for the acute treatment of migraine

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) announces that it has commenced enrollment in the first of its two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of orally-dosed rimegepant (BHV-3000) for the acute treatment of migraine.

Enrollment in the second Phase 3 clinical trial is expected to begin this summer and topline results for both studies will be reported in 1H2018.

The co-primary endpoints of the studies are freedom from pain at two hours post-dosing and a demonstrated effect on nausea, photophobia or phonophobia.