Seattle Genetics teams up with Roche's Genentech to evaluate ADC/Tecentriq combo in difficult-to-treat form of breast cancer; shares up 1% premarket

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) is up 1% premarket, albeit on only 600 shares, on the heels of its announcement that it will collaborate with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Genentech on the combination of SGN-LIV1A, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), and TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) in patients with triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), a form of the disease with a poor prognosis since the cancer does not express proteins that are known therapeutic targets.

The combo will be evaluated in a 45-subject Phase 1b/2 study in a second-line setting in TNBC patients who have not received an immunotherapy. Genentech will manage the trial.

Seattle Genetics retains global development and commercialization rights to SGN-LIV1A, an ADC that targets a protein expressed by most metastatic breast cancers called LIV-1. The cytotoxic payload is called monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE). It employs the same technology as ADCETRIS (brentuximab).