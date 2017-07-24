Fairmount Santrol signs lease for 165M tons of Permian Basin sand reserves

Fairmount Santrol (NYSE:FMSA) +2.9% premarket following news it signed a 40-year lease for more than 3K acres in the Permian Basin containing reserves of ~165M tons of fine-grade sand.

FMSA plans to build a mine and processing facility on the leased land with annual production capacity of ~3M tons; it expects sand production by the Q2 2018.

FMSA also says it will reopen its Shakopee, Minn., mine and sand processing plant, due to increased demand; the facility will have annual capacity of ~700K tons, and the Company expects the plant to be operational by Q3.