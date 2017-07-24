Yatra Online acquires Air Travel Bureau

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement, through a subsidiary to acquire Air Travel Bureau Ltd. for an undisclosed amount.

Air Travel is India's largest independent corporate travel services provider.

"This acquisition significantly strengthens our position in the large and growing corporate travel market in India. We believe that as a combined entity, we are now the largest corporate travel services platform in India by Gross Bookings," says Yatra Online CEO Dhruv Shringi.

The boards of both companies have approved the transaction.

YTRA +9.25% premarket to $12.05.

Source: Press Release