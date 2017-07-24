Apple reportedly purchases OLED production equipment

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has purchased OLED production equipment to establish an R&D line in Taiwan, according to Digitimes citing an ET News report.

Apple reportedly purchased the chemical vapor deposition or CVD machines to start lessening the company’s OLED panel dependence on Samsung.

Apple would likely license out the machinery for another company to provide the manufacturing.

Why invest in the equipment? Apple prefers to have multiple suppliers for the same part, and the currently lengthy OLED production process will likely cause a release delay for the iPhone 8.

