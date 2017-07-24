One PayPal bull gets a little cautious after big run higher

With PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) up nearly 50% this year, it's fair to say investor expectations are somewhat lofty ahead of Q2 results due this week, says BTIG's Mark Palmer.

It's likely an earnings beat won't be enough, he says. A boost to annual guidance, and updates on the company's move to an asset-lite model, and efforts to monetize Venmo may be necessary to keep the rally going.

"We believe PYPL in crossing $70B in market capitalization has reached a point at which it is worth considering the company’s various paths to growth, how far it is along each of them, and what the answer implies about the company’s valuation."