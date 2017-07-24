Taiwan Semiconductor planning expansion due to AI demand

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) will expand its Chip on Wafer on Substrate capacity for the first time due to customer demand, according to Digitimes.

Chip on Wafer on Substrate or CoWoS packaging and testing has higher costs but offer advantages larger chips needed for artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Customers including Nvidia and Google had increased demand for CoWoS and occupied TSMC’s existing capacity.

The expansion will reportedly occur at TSMC’s packaging and testing plant in Taoyuan City.

