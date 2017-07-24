Busy week on tap for Anheuser-Busch InBev

It's going to be a busy week for Anheuser-Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) as the company is due to report earnings on Wednesday and host a sell-side breakfast with analysts on Friday.

Susquehanna analyst Pablo Zuanic is out with a fresh note in advance of the events. He notes that post-SAB Miller integration the Latin America region now accounts for 46% of BUD's EBITDA vs. 30% for North America, 16% for EMEA and 8% for Asia Pacific.

"We continue to think consensus is over estimating underlying proforma EBITDA trends. Yes, the company is delivering on synergy targets (it garnered $252M in SAB synergies in 1Q17, or $1Bn annualized vs. the annual target pace of $500M), and getting pricing through in the SAB territories, but volume trends remain an issue in key territories (including Brazil). We project global EBITDA of $4,653M vs. consensus of $5,356M," forecasts Zuanic.

Shares of A-B are up 6% since the beer giant's last earnings report, but still stand 16% below the 52-week high of $136.08.