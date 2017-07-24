Johnson & Johnson's HIV vaccine candidate shows positive effect in early-stage study

Preliminary data from a Phase 1/2a clinical trial, APPROACH, evaluating Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ -0.6% ) investigational HIV-1 vaccine regimen showed encouraging action in 393 healthy volunteers. The results were presented at the 9th IAS Conference on HIV Science in Paris.

The "mosaic"-based vaccine regimen, being developed by Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V., induced HIV-1 antibody responses in all (100%) of the volunteers.

Mosaic-based vaccines contain immunogens (antigens that evoke an immune response) created from genes from different HIV subtypes responsible for infections globally. The immunogens are delivered through viral vectors which are combined with other components (such as soluble proteins) to form mosaic-based prime boost vaccine regimens that first prime the immune system before boosting it. The company says this produces a stronger and more sustainable immunity to HIV.

A proof-of-concept Phase 2b study will be launched in southern African countries in Q4/Q1.