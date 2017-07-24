Amphastar announces jury verdict in patent litigation against Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Sandoz

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) announces that a federal jury delivered a unanimous verdict in favor of Amphastar in a lawsuit brought by Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Sandoz Inc. in the U.S. Court for the District of Massachusetts.

The jury found the claims of Momenta’s U.S. patent to be invalid for lack of enablement and lack of adequate written description. The jury further found that Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Sandoz had waived their ability to enforce the patent because of their conduct before the U.S. Pharmacopeia and that they were estopped from enforcing the patent because of this conduct.