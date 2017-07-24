Stocks tilt lower to start big earnings week

The stock market is off to a slightly lower open to begin a busy week of earnings, with ~175 S&P 500 companies scheduled to report results, including tech bellwether Alphabet due out after the closing bell; S%P and Dow -0.2% , Nasdaq flat.

European markets are mixed, as the IMF raised its 2017 eurozone growth forecast to 1.9% from 1.7% but cut its U.K. growth forecast to 1.7% from 2%; U.K.'s FTSE -0.9% and Germany's DAX -0.4% but France's CAC +0.3% .

Asian bourses begin the week on a mixed note, with Japan's Nikkei -0.6% but China's Shanghai Composite +0.4% .

In U.S. corporate news, WebMD Health +19.5% in early action after KKR agrees to buy the company for $2.8B, but Halliburton -2.8% despite beating top and bottom line estimates.

U.S. crude oil +0.9% at $46.19/bbl following news that Saudi Arabia will limit its oil exports to 6.6M bbl/day in August, nearly 1M below the level it produced a year ago.

U.S. Treasury prices edge slightly lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield adding a basis point to 2.25%, while the U.S. Dollar Index hovers at a 14-month low.

Still ahead: PMI composite flash, existing home sales