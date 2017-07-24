Hibbett sales warning hits retail sector

Weak sales guidance from Hibbett Sports (HIBB -26.6% ) is rattling around the sensitive sporting goods sector.

Dick's is down 3.39% , while Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH -5.6% ), Foot Locker (FL -2.9% ), Finish Line (FINL -3.6% ), DSW (DSW -1.6% ), Caleres (CAL -1.2% ), Boot Barn (BOOT -3.9% ), Deckers Outdoor (DECK -2.7% ) and Wolverine World Wide (WWW -1.7% ) are some of the other sports-related retail chains under pressure.

