Hibbett sales warning hits retail sector

Weak sales guidance from Hibbett Sports (HIBB -26.6%) is rattling around the sensitive sporting goods sector.
Dick's is down 3.39%, while Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH -5.6%), Foot Locker (FL -2.9%), Finish Line (FINL -3.6%), DSW (DSW -1.6%), Caleres (CAL -1.2%), Boot Barn (BOOT -3.9%), Deckers Outdoor (DECK -2.7%) and Wolverine World Wide (WWW -1.7%) are some of the other sports-related retail chains under pressure.
