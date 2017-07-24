Distressed emerging debt disappears

The number of emerging-market securities at spreads more than 10 percentage points above Treasurys is the lowest in a decade, according to Bloomberg.

Behind that is the big rally in all things emerging. JPMorgan says emerging-market paper with the lowest credit scores has returned an average of 26%.

"There is too much money coming to emerging markets, so leverage is increasing and investors are piling on certain trades of dubious quality," says a worried Diego Ferro from Greylock Capital Management.

ETFs: HYEM, EMCB, EMHY, CEMB