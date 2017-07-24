Reuters: Spotify, Warner pursuing license deal by September

Spotify (Private:MUSIC) and Warner Music are hoping to seal a licensing deal by September, Reuters reports, clearing away the last major obstacle between Spotify and going public.

Spotify set a royalty deal with Sony earlier this month and had come to terms with Universal Music Group in April, leaving Warner as the only holdout among the three major recording companies.

As in the other deals, concessions are making it possible: Spotify may be taking a more favorable revenue split in return for holding some new records back from its free tier for a certain period.

"The negotiations are at a crossroads," one source says pointing to a number of key points on the table. But another said late summer was on track: "Given the way talks are progressing, I would be surprised if we don't have a deal in September."

Spotify, recently valued at $13B, is still likely to pursue an initial public offering via direct listing in the coming winter. It logged €2.9B in revenues for 2016, up 51% Y/Y.