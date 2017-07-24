DelMar Pharma on go in China with mid-stage study of lead candidate VAL-083 in brain cancer; shares ahead 1%

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI +1.4% ) reports that the Human Genetic Resources Administration of China (HGRAC) has approved its application to launch a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead product candidate VAL-083 in patients with newly diagnosed MGMT-unmethylated glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), a subpopulation of ~67% of GBM patients. HGRAC had to bless the study because it will use MGMT (enzyme O6-methylguanine methyltransferase) status as a biomarker for patient selection and enrollment.

Results from the study will inform the design of global trials. The company says that the studies, if successful, could position VAL-083 as a replacement for current standard-of-care chemoradiation + temozolomide.

Enrollment should commence in the coming weeks at a medical center in Guangzhou. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is February 2019.