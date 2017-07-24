Bloomberg: AT&T, Time Warner talking merger terms with U.S.

AT&T (T -0.5% ) and Time Warner (TWX +0.8% ) are in early discussions with U.S. antitrust officials about conditions that could seal approval of their $85B combination, Bloomberg reports.

That suggests that a lengthy look into the deal may be nearing its close.

That's the case even though the government's top antitrust position is unfilled. President Trump has nominated Makan Delrahim to lead antitrust, awaiting a Senate confirmation.

While vertical deals seldom face heavy antitrust scrutiny, high-profile opponents have lined up to press for conditions. Competitors worry that AT&T's distribution wing would favor in-house content over rivals, and Trump said in his campaign that he'd oppose the deal for concentrating too much power.

The focus now is on which conditions could ensure good behavior from AT&T -- which would be similar to long-term conduct remedies that Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had to agree to in its purchase of NBCUniversal.