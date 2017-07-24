Macau revenue expected to be strong in July

Wynn Resorts (WYNN +2.5% ) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO +1.6% ) trade strong after Nomura Instinet increases its forecast for Macau gaming revenue in July to +28% from +25%.

There's also a positive note out from Union Gaming Group in the mix. "We believe shares will continue to respond to strong levels of gross gaming revenue growth in the market despite all of the recent noise surrounding capital controls, which have not had a measurable impact on Macau," advises Union analyst Grant Govertsen.

MGM Resorts (MGM +0.9% ) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS +0.7% ) are also ahead of broad market averages on the day.

