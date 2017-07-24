Reata's bardoxolone methyl shows treatment effect in mid-stage kidney disease study; shares ahead 20%

Thinly traded nano cap Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA +19.6% ) heads north on almost a 5x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 400K shares, in response to its announcement of positive results from the open-label Phase 2 portion of its Phase 2/3 clinical trial, CARDINAL, assessing bardoxolone methyl in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome.

The data showed treatment with bardoxolone produced a statistically significant improvement in kidney function from baseline in all 30 participants as measured by estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR). The average improvement was 12.6% at week 4 and 23.2% at week 12.

The company has initiated screening for the Phase 3 portion, which will enroll ~150 subjects. The eGFR change will be measured after 48 weeks' treatment and again after 52 weeks after a four-week withdrawal period. Management says the FDA has indicated that a retained one-year eGFR benefit could support accelerated approval.

It also plans to launch new Phase 2 trials in rare renal diseases in H1 2018.

Alport syndrome is a genetic disorder that causes CKD that affects ~12K Americans. Almost all will develop end-stage renal disease.

Bardoxolone methyl is an experimental oral once-daily antioxidant inflammation modulator that targets the Nrf2 pathway, a regulator of antioxidant proteins that protect against oxidative damage associated with injury or inflammation.