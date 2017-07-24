Arconic slips despite Q2 beat as guidance underwhelms

Arconic (ARNC -0.8% ) turns lower despite beating Q2 earnings and revenue estimates and raising full-year guidance for both.

ARNC now sees FY 2017 EPS of $1.15-$1.20 vs. its prior outlook for $1.10-$1.20, on revenues of $12.3B-$12.7B vs. $11.8B-$12.4B earlier, but the revisions only bring the numbers in-line with analyst consensus expectations for $1.16 and $12.4B, respectively.

For Q2, ARNC revenue rose 1% Y/Y as all segments delivered higher volumes while continuing to focus on cutting costs; annualized return on net assets was 8.7% based on H1 results; adjusted for winding down operations in the Tennessee packing business, revenues gained 5%.

But Q2 sales in the rolled products segment fell 4% Y/Y to $1.3B, but rose 8% when adjusting for Tennessee packing, outpacing the 1% growth to $1.5B in the engineered products business.