Investment banking revenue hits record at regional banks

Though still dwarfed by the Wall Street giants, investment banking fees at regional lenders (for those that break them out) climbed a combined $339M in H1, with KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG), and SunTrust (NYSE:STI) among those seeing nice increases.

KeyCorp CEO Beth Mooney tells Bloomberg that while trading and market-making are a big piece of the Wall Street model, core relationship banking and advisory for middle-market companies are key for her bank.

Capital-markets fees rose 34% to $51M at Citizens Financial in Q2, with CEO Bruce Van Saun crediting a strong loan syndication business. In May, Citizens acquired Western Reserve Partners, a Cleveland-based M&A advisory operation.

