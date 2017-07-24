OraSure's rapid HIV self-test selected for study in Africa; shares up 2%

UNITAID and Population Services International have selected OraSure Technologies' (OSUR +1.9% ) OraQuick HIV Self-Test for use in the second phase of the HIV Self-Testing Africa (STAR) Project.

Starting in Q4, STAR will deploy HIV Self-Testing in Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa and certain other African countries to demonstrate the population-level health impact of HIV self-testing over a two-year period. OraSure says the vast majority of the 4M tests used in Phase 2 will be OraQuick.

750K OraQuick HIV Self-Tests were distributed in Phase 1 of the project.