Illinois Tool Works -3% despite strong Q2 as investors sell the news

Illinois Tool Works (ITW -3.3% ) moves lower despite beating Q2 earnings estimates, as investors who had pushed the stock higher in recent weeks decide to sell on the news.

ITW says Q2 organic revenue growth was positive in six of seven segments: 4% growth in automotive OEM, 4% in electronics test and measurement, 4% in specialty products, 3% in welding, 2% in construction products, and 1% in food equipment, while polymers and fluids was down 1%.

Q2 operating income of $874M rose 10% Y/Y and was the highest quarterly income total in the company's history; operating margin was 24.3%, up by 120 basis points.

ITW issues for in-line guidance Q3, sees EPS of $1.57-$1.67 vs. $1.66 analyst consensus estimate, and for FY 2017, seeing EPS of $6.32-$6.52 vs. $$6.38 consensus, up from prior guidance of $6.20-$6.40, with organic revenue growth of 2%-4%.