Study finds Google, Samsung phones gaining on mobile monetization

Google (GOOGL, GOOG) and Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) smartphones are gaining on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in mobile gaming monetization, according to a new study from DeltaDNA via VentureBeat.

The study calculated the percentage of overall players spending money on games each day and the average revenue per daily active user or ARPDAU.

The Samsung Galaxy S8+ achieved the highest in both metrics with a 3.3% daily conversion and $0.54 ARPDAU. The iPhone 7 Plus came in second with 2.6% and $0.36 with Google’s Pixel XL closely behind with 2.6% and $0.32.

Overall, devices with larger screens monetized better regardless of operating system or manufacturer.

See the full results in a table at VentureBeat.