Huntsman launches Venator IPO

Huntsman (HUN +1% ) says it has launched the IPO to spin off its Venator Materials pigments and additives subsidiary with a 22.7M-share offering at an anticipated $20-$22 each.

Venator will focus largely on the TiO2 dioxide chemical, used as a pigment for everything from food coloring and paints to coatings and sunscreen; the business is more cyclical than HUN's other divisions and prone to more financial peaks and valleys.

The stock will be listed on the NYSE in August under the VNTR ticker symbol.

Separately, KeyBanc Capital upgrades HUN to Overweight from Sector Weight.