The Priceline Group completes the acquisition of Momondo Group

The Priceline Group (PCLN +0.1% ) completed its previously announced acquisition of the Momondo Group in a cash transaction whereby the company acquired all outstanding shares of the Momondo Group for approximately $550M.

"Momondo and Cheapflights are premium brands that have garnered a loyal customer base throughout key markets in Europe, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome the Momondo Group team to The Priceline Group family," said Glenn Fogel, President & CEO of the Group.

"Adding Momondo and Cheapflights to KAYAK's portfolio of brands helps further our mission of providing the world's favorite travel planning tools. We're eager to learn from each other to make each brand and business even better," added Steve Hafner, CEO, KAYAK.

Press Release